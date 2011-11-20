Tribe hosting Las Vegas marijuana festival, despite warning from feds
A man smokes marijuana from a vaporizer during the 24th annual High Times Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday Nov. 20, 2011. The Moapa Paiute Tribe is going ahead with plans to host a marijuana festival near Las Vegas this weekend, despite warnings from the U.S. attorney in Nevada that marijuana use and possession remains a federal crime, a spokesman for the tribe said.
