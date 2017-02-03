This week's 5 best bets for arts & cu...

This week's 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

'Ain't Misbehavin' ' The joint is jumpin' this weekend, thanks to "Ain't Misbehavin,' " the Tony-winning musical revue devoted to the lively life and timeless tunes of songwriter Thomas "Fats" Waller, from "Honeysuckle Rose" to "Black and Blue." Broadway in the Hood's production brings the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and '30s to The Smith Center's Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday; for tickets , call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

