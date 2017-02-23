The Witcher 3 Art Featured in DICE Ar...

The Witcher 3 Art Featured in DICE Art Gallery

As part of the annual Into the Pixel gallery, several works of art are currently on display at the 2017 DICE Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year's display includes art from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, League of Legends, Dishonored 2 , No Man's Sky, and several others, all of which are 2016 contest winners .

