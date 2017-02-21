'The hurricane is about to hit': Trump's crackdown on illegal...
In this photo taken Feb. 7, 2017, released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an arrest is made during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. An unmarked white van pulled up to Astrid Silva's home last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|3 hr
|Soapboxmom
|17
|Jessica Holbert = Rip off!
|17 hr
|JohnInMi
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Fri
|Local
|21
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|Feb 24
|Local
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Feb 24
|Local
|22
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|Feb 24
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Feb 23
|carlitos
|5
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC