The City Of Las Vegas to Welcome Roberta Donnay & the Prohibition Mob

The City Of Las Vegas presents ROBERTA DONNAY & the Prohibition Mob on Saturday, March 11 at Whitney Library , located at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas NV 89122. Free! The group will also perform on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. at Sahara West Library , located at 9600 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas NV 89117.

