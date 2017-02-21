The BMW Tupac was murdered in is sell...

The BMW Tupac was murdered in is selling for $1.5 million

A tragic piece of history is up for sale - the BMW rapper Tupac Shakur was murdered in is selling for $1.5 million. Shakur died 20 years ago after being shot four times while the BMW was stopped at a red light in Las Vegas, Nevada.

