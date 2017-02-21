The BMW Tupac was murdered in is selling for $1.5 million
A tragic piece of history is up for sale - the BMW rapper Tupac Shakur was murdered in is selling for $1.5 million. Shakur died 20 years ago after being shot four times while the BMW was stopped at a red light in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|5 hr
|Soapboxmom
|17
|Jessica Holbert = Rip off!
|19 hr
|JohnInMi
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Fri
|Local
|21
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|Feb 24
|Local
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Feb 24
|Local
|22
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|Feb 24
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Feb 23
|carlitos
|5
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC