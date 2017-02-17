Teen fatally shot after fight on Las Vegas basketball court
A teen was shot and killed Sunday evening following a fight on a basketball court in Las Vegas, according to Metro Police. The shooting happened about 5 p.m. around Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Revere Street.
Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
