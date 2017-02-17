Teen fatally shot after fight on Las ...

Teen fatally shot after fight on Las Vegas basketball court

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A teen was shot and killed Sunday evening following a fight on a basketball court in Las Vegas, according to Metro Police. The shooting happened about 5 p.m. around Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Revere Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
happy presidents day 4 hr kyman 1
Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas Sun Local 1
News Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas Feb 18 Kevin Kettell 1
Las Vegas drug scene Feb 16 kyman 15
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Feb 15 ThomasA 2
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... Feb 14 Impeach Trump 4
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC