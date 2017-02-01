Suspects in Las Vegas woman's abducti...

Suspects in Las Vegas woman's abduction planned to chain her inside cave, 'brainwash her'

At least one suspect in the abduction of a Las Vegas woman Monday planned to chain her inside a New Mexico cave and "brainwash her to be his wife," according to arrest reports obtained Thursday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.The woman was found injured but alive Monday night inside a van in New Mexico during a traffic stop, the reports said. Las Vegas police had traced one of her suspected abductor's phones to the area and notified New Mexico police.The kidnapping happened about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the woman's 4201 S. Decatur Blvd. apartment, just south of Flamingo Road.

