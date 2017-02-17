Study finds underage, fearful women in Vegas sex trafficking
A yearlong academic study of sex trafficking in Las Vegas is providing a glimpse into a shadowy world beneath the neon glow where underage girls, threatened by pimps, solicit for business in casinos, on streets and online.
