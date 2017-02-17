Study finds underage, fearful women i...

Study finds underage, fearful women in Vegas sex trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes and leading to the deaths of at least two people. A yearlong academic study of sex trafficking in Las Vegas is providing a glimpse into a shadowy world beneath the neon glow where underage girls, threatened by pimps, solicit for business in casinos, on streets and... A yearlong academic study of sex trafficking in Las Vegas is providing a glimpse into a shadowy world beneath the neon glow where underage girls, threatened by pimps, solicit for business in casinos, on streets and online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas 14 hr Kevin Kettell 1
Las Vegas drug scene Feb 16 kyman 15
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Feb 15 ThomasA 2
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... Feb 14 Impeach Trump 4
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Feb 14 Delores 16
cherish my love Feb 14 Steven Robinson 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,981,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC