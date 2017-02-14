Solar Power Plant Commissioned to Serve Las Vegas Valley
Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information and talk source for Las Vegas and all of southern Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial...
|3 hr
|Impeach Trump
|4
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|4 hr
|Delores
|16
|cherish my love
|10 hr
|Steven Robinson
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Mon
|Well Well
|21
|Circus Buffet
|Mon
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 12
|Well Well
|13
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Feb 11
|ky man
|11
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC