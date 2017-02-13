Snapchat videos at Las Vegas shooting...

Snapchat videos at Las Vegas shooting range lead to arrests

1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Three men were arrested after posting videos on Snapchat of themselves illegally shooting guns at a Las Vegas shooting range. On Jan. 27 the men, two of whom are convicted felons, were firing semi-automatic pistols at an indoor shooting range in the videos and discussing other firearms they had, according to a release by U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden and Aaron Rouse, head of the FBI's Las Vegas field office.

