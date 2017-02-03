Seeds of hope sprout in North Las Vegas neighborhood

Charlie Blake proudly looked across the community garden at Zion Methodist Church in North Las Vegas, where heads of lettuce, broccoli bunches and other vegetables are sprouting from roughly 40 soil-rich beds that rise from the desert land.As a congregant and volunteer at the church for more than 20 years, Blake said the surrounding working-class neighborhood is "rough, where people are living day-to-day with nothing to look forward to." Opening the community garden in June, Blake said, was like planting the first seed of hope in helping to transform an older, southern section of North Las Vegas that struggles with a 31 percent poverty rate."

