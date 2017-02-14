Sebastian Maniscalco on his entertainment influences and coming back to Las Vegas
Although Sebastian Maniscalco has been making the rounds as a standup comedian for nearly two decades, his star is one still on the rise. Last year's Showtime special Why Would You Do That? was a runaway success, priming the Chicago-born comic for upcoming film roles in prominent pics like The House starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler.
