Roof collapses as Las Vegas firefighters battle house fire
Las Vegas firefighters battle a blaze at a house Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in the the 2500 block of Callita Court, near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive. One person and two dogs escaped a house fire today near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive before the roof collapsed, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.
