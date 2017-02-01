Roof collapses as Las Vegas firefight...

Roof collapses as Las Vegas firefighters battle house fire

Las Vegas firefighters battle a blaze at a house Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in the the 2500 block of Callita Court, near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive. One person and two dogs escaped a house fire today near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive before the roof collapsed, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

