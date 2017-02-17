Ricky Martin Talks Las Vegas Residency on 'Tonight Show': 'I Cannot Wait'
Ricky Martin simply "cannot wait" for his Las Vegas residency to kick off April 5. The "Vente pa'ca" singer appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night , where he talked about his upcoming residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo. "I'm really excited, I cannot wait," he told the host.
