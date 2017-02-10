Republic Services: Nobody else can ha...

Republic Services: Nobody else can handle Las Vegas' trash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Waste-management company Republic Services of Southern Nevada says no other local haulers are capable of managing residential trash and recycling pickup in the city of Las Vegas.But locally owned waste-management company Western Elite says if the city would just give the company the chance to compete, it could provide the same service and the same prices without a long-term franchise agreement.Republic Services is currently the only waste-management company allowed to handle residential trash in the city of Las Vegas - and has been since at least 1985.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... 9 hr Local 16
Las Vegas drug scene 20 hr Well Well 13
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Sat ky man 11
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) Sat Steven M Robinson 10
Circus Buffet Sat MrVegas 2
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Fri spytheweb 1
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Feb 10 kyman 28
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC