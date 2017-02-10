Republic Services: Nobody else can handle Las Vegas' trash

Waste-management company Republic Services of Southern Nevada says no other local haulers are capable of managing residential trash and recycling pickup in the city of Las Vegas.But locally owned waste-management company Western Elite says if the city would just give the company the chance to compete, it could provide the same service and the same prices without a long-term franchise agreement.Republic Services is currently the only waste-management company allowed to handle residential trash in the city of Las Vegas - and has been since at least 1985.

