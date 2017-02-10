Republic Services: Nobody else can handle Las Vegas' trash
Waste-management company Republic Services of Southern Nevada says no other local haulers are capable of managing residential trash and recycling pickup in the city of Las Vegas.But locally owned waste-management company Western Elite says if the city would just give the company the chance to compete, it could provide the same service and the same prices without a long-term franchise agreement.Republic Services is currently the only waste-management company allowed to handle residential trash in the city of Las Vegas - and has been since at least 1985.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|9 hr
|Local
|16
|Las Vegas drug scene
|20 hr
|Well Well
|13
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Sat
|ky man
|11
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Steven M Robinson
|10
|Circus Buffet
|Sat
|MrVegas
|2
|Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Feb 10
|kyman
|28
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC