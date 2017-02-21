Rapper Sean Kingston, hip hop group Migos spar in Vegas; one arrested

A Florida man is facing felony charges after police say a shot was fired during a fight between the three-member hip hop music group Migos and rapper Sean Kingston outside a Las Vegas Strip conference venue. Metro Police Officer Danny Cordero says the shot was fired in the air, and no one was reported to have been injured during the fight about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday outside the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.