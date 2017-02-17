Raiders need money and more to pull off Las Vegas move
An artist's illustration of a stadium on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard was revealed during a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. Profootballtalk's Mike Florio says the Oakland Raiders don't only need to secure financing for a stadium for a proposed move to Las Vegas, but they'll need to hope Sheldon Adelson, who backed out of helping fund the project, isn't able to throw a wrench into the gears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|happy presidents day
|16 hr
|kyman
|1
|Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas
|Sun
|Local
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|Feb 18
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 16
|kyman
|15
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear...
|Feb 15
|ThomasA
|2
|US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial...
|Feb 14
|Impeach Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC