Project 150 Calls for Donated Formal Wear for Las Vegas Prom Closet
Project 150, in partnership with Zappos.com , is calling for donations of new or gently used formal wear through March 6 to help homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students attend prom looking their best.
