Pot party: Las Vegas welcomes Willie Nelson's new marijuana products

Country music legend Willie Nelson speaks to fans during an event celebrating the collaboration between Willie's Reserve and Redwood Cultivation at Exile in downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. With burning joints raised high, about 200 marijuana industry employees and representatives celebrated the arrival of country music legend and marijuana advocate Willie Nelson on Tuesday in downtown Las Vegas, commemorating the debut of Nelson's brand of cannabis products in the Las Vegas Valley.

