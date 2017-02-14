Police think fight over cellphone led to deadly stabbing in southeast Las Vegas
Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives investigate a stabbing that left one person dead early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, near Whitney and East Tropicana avenues. Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives investigate a stabbing that left one person dead early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, near Whitney and East Tropicana avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|37 min
|Delores
|16
|cherish my love
|7 hr
|Steven Robinson
|1
|US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial...
|Mon
|WelbyMD
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Mon
|Well Well
|21
|Circus Buffet
|Mon
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 12
|Well Well
|13
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Feb 11
|ky man
|11
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC