Police seeking intruders seen in 'Pawn Stars' figure's Las Vegas house
Police say they're investigating a break-in that apparently involved three intruders at a Las Vegas home belonging to "Pawn Stars" reality TV show personality Corey Harrison. Metro Police Officer Laura Melzer said Tuesday that no one was injured and it wasn't clear if anything was taken after a resident confronted three males early on Feb. 16 in the home.
