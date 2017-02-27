Police seeking intruders seen in 'Paw...

Police seeking intruders seen in 'Pawn Stars' figure's Las Vegas house

12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Police say they're investigating a break-in that apparently involved three intruders at a Las Vegas home belonging to "Pawn Stars" reality TV show personality Corey Harrison. Metro Police Officer Laura Melzer said Tuesday that no one was injured and it wasn't clear if anything was taken after a resident confronted three males early on Feb. 16 in the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Las Vegas, NV

