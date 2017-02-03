Pioneering Las Vegas activist Ruby Du...

Pioneering Las Vegas activist Ruby Duncan, 5 others to be honored

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A full house is expected Friday night to honor Ruby Duncan and five other women who brought the fight for welfare recipients' rights to Southern Nevada in the 1970s.All Shades United, a group for racial solidarity, is hosting the "Evening with Ruby Duncan" event, which will be held at the Ruby Duncan Elementary School at 6:00 p.m. An entry fee of $5 will be donated to the fledgling Operation Life Scholarship Fund.In addition to Duncan, former president of the Clark County Welfare Rights Organization who continues to act as spokeswoman for the organization, the event will honor Alversa Beals, Emma Stampley and Essie Henderson and the late Mary Wesley and Rosie Seals.The women all worked together to found the local welfare rights group, which was affiliated with the National Welfare Rights Organization, to campaign to enforce federal laws and restore welfare benefits to women with children ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Carolyn G. Goodman as ? 11 hr Local 3
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas 11 hr Local 5
Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16) 15 hr Bobbi 12
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 18 hr cray333 92
Las Vegas Buffets will continue to fail miserably Thu Local 1
News Driver suspected of DUI arrested after hitting ... Thu spytheweb 1
News Man named 'Pirate' indicted in Las Vegas on 12-... Thu spytheweb 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC