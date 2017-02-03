Pioneering Las Vegas activist Ruby Duncan, 5 others to be honored

A full house is expected Friday night to honor Ruby Duncan and five other women who brought the fight for welfare recipients' rights to Southern Nevada in the 1970s.All Shades United, a group for racial solidarity, is hosting the "Evening with Ruby Duncan" event, which will be held at the Ruby Duncan Elementary School at 6:00 p.m. An entry fee of $5 will be donated to the fledgling Operation Life Scholarship Fund.In addition to Duncan, former president of the Clark County Welfare Rights Organization who continues to act as spokeswoman for the organization, the event will honor Alversa Beals, Emma Stampley and Essie Henderson and the late Mary Wesley and Rosie Seals.The women all worked together to found the local welfare rights group, which was affiliated with the National Welfare Rights Organization, to campaign to enforce federal laws and restore welfare benefits to women with children ... (more)

