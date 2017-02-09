For their fifth anniversary the Mob Museum in Las Vegas unveils new additions to their St. Valentine's Day Massacre exhibit. Here Geoff Schumacher, Senior Director of Content explains how this is the first time in 88 years 3 pieces of the crime's puzzle are together: the wall, against which 7 members of the Bugs Moran gang were gunned down; two Thompson sub-machine guns used in the murders; and evidence including bullets removed from the bodies, cartridge cases found at the scene, forensic reports and coroners documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.