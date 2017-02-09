For their fifth anniversary the Mob M...

For their fifth anniversary the Mob Museum in Las

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

For their fifth anniversary the Mob Museum in Las Vegas unveils new additions to their St. Valentine's Day Massacre exhibit. Here Geoff Schumacher, Senior Director of Content explains how this is the first time in 88 years 3 pieces of the crime's puzzle are together: the wall, against which 7 members of the Bugs Moran gang were gunned down; two Thompson sub-machine guns used in the murders; and evidence including bullets removed from the bodies, cartridge cases found at the scene, forensic reports and coroners documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... 11 min Local 8
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 13 hr kyman 28
rayos 13 hr kyman 1
Indian casinos in Arizona and California have b... Thu Local 1
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas Thu GodsHelper 11
News Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las... Wed molo 3
News Nev. brothel hopes male prostitutes boost business (Jun '09) Feb 8 Phart Seventy 11
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC