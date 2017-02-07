PERS seeks to add employees in Las Vegas | Nevada Legislature 2017
The head of the Public Employees Retirement System told lawmakers on Tuesday they need to add nine more staff to handle the system's growing workload - most of the workers in the Las Vegas office. Executive Director Tina Leiss told the Legislature there are currently five employees down south who simply can't keep up with the workload.
