Pence speaking in Las Vegas to key GOP Jewish group
Vice President Mike Pence's speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition will be the visual evidence of the fruits of years of the politically active group's labors. The annual conference at billionaire donor Sheldon Adelson's casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip has become a de facto campaign stop for Republican presidential candidates over the past few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|20 hr
|Local
|21
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Fri
|Local
|22
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|Fri
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Thu
|carlitos
|5
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Thu
|spud
|18
|Clark County Commission To Look At Plans For De...
|Wed
|NEVADA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC