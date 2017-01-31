Pedestrian struck, killed by minivan was Las Vegas man
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Clark County coroner says 55-year-old Fernando Enrique Vera died in the Jan. 20 crash. The Las Vegas man was walking when he was hit by a minivan driven by 76-year-old Robert Anderson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|Manny
|5
|Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las...
|10 hr
|Misty
|2
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|16 hr
|Felix
|42
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|17 hr
|Felix
|5
|Pawn Stars Corey getting a little cocky! (Feb '13)
|Mon
|Old Man
|5
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|4
|Las Vegas man, already in jail, charged with mu...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC