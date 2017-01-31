Pedestrian struck, killed by minivan ...

Pedestrian struck, killed by minivan was Las Vegas man

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Clark County coroner says 55-year-old Fernando Enrique Vera died in the Jan. 20 crash. The Las Vegas man was walking when he was hit by a minivan driven by 76-year-old Robert Anderson.

