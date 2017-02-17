Officials brace for traffic boom in northwest Las Vegas
Cars on U.S. Highway 95 pass by an overpass being built in the Centennial bowl in Las Vegas on Monday, July 11, 2016. @bleblancphoto Centennial Bowl construction continues in Las Vegas on Monday, July 11, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas
|16 hr
|Local
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|Sat
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 16
|kyman
|15
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear...
|Feb 15
|ThomasA
|2
|US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial...
|Feb 14
|Impeach Trump
|4
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Delores
|16
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC