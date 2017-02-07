Object thrown into southeast Las Vegas apartment starts fire

An unknown object was thrown through an apartment window, setting curtains on fire and prompting a building evacuation at a complex in the southeast valley Tuesday morning.Arriving units with Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire departments saw fire and smoke coming from a unit at Paradise Square Apartments on Harrison Drive near East Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive.Metro Lt. David Gordon said he had no idea what was thrown through the glass window but whatever it was caught the curtains on fire in the apartment.As a result, authorities evacuated eight apartments in the building, 4785 Harrison Drive."

