North Las Vegas police looking for possible witness to November assault

North Las Vegas police say they need help finding a man who may have witnessed an assault last year.A woman reported being assaulted near Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Nov. 29. Police believe a white man in his late 20s may have information about the crime.The man is about 6 feet tall and 275 pounds. He has brown eyes and blond hair worn in a ponytail.

