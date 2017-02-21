North Las Vegas police looking for po...

North Las Vegas police looking for possible witness to November assault

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

North Las Vegas police say they need help finding a man who may have witnessed an assault last year.A woman reported being assaulted near Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Nov. 29. Police believe a white man in his late 20s may have information about the crime.The man is about 6 feet tall and 275 pounds. He has brown eyes and blond hair worn in a ponytail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) 6 hr carlitos 5
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 12 hr spud 18
News Clark County Commission To Look At Plans For De... Wed NEVADA 1
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) Tue marieburn 8
cherish my love Feb 21 Psssst 4
happy presidents day Feb 20 kyman 1
Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas Feb 19 Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC