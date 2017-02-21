North Las Vegas constable missing cer...

North Las Vegas constable missing certification asks for law to be changed

15 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

After two years without a state-required certification, the constable of North Las Vegas may not have to worry about the obligation much longer. That's because state Sen. Mo Denis wants to remove the law requiring constables of urban areas to become certified peace officers.

