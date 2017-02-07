North Las Vegas assemblywoman's bill ...

North Las Vegas assemblywoman's bill would end Achievement School District

Read more: The Daily Millbury

A bill to kill the controversial charter school district established in the last legislative session was introduced Tuesday.The bill by Assemblywoman Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, would repeal the Achievement School District, a program set to convert struggling traditional schools into charters.Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, said in January that he intends to file a similar bill in the Senate. Denis argued the program may be unnecessary.

