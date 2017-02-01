New deli to open at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas

The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas will open a new deli downtown on March 3.Brightside, a breakfast and burgers restaurant modeled after New York delis, will seat 100 people in its location on the casino floor at 1 S. Main St., at the intersection with the Fremont Street Experience.The restaurant is owned and operated by the Plaza. Its hours will be 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday and open till 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.The new restaurant will have a staff of about 30 employees.

