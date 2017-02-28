Nevada U.S. Attorney Sets His Sights on the Las Vegas Cannabis Cup
The United States Attorney representing Nevada warned hosts of the annual Cannabis Cup earlier this month that attendees must comply with federal law banning the possession, distribution, and use of marijuana, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports .
