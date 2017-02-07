Nevada psychologist accused of poisoning wife free on bail
TV in Las Vegas reports 54-year-old Dr. Gregory "Brent" Dennis posted bail after making his initial appearance Monday in Henderson Justice Court. Winters' parents hired a private investigator after her death initially was ruled a suicide.
