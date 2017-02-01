Nevada Gears Up To Fight Yucca Mountain Nuke Waste Site
Facing a new presidential administration and a newly Republican Congress, top Nevada elected officials are gearing up to resume a 30-year fight to stop proposals to bury the nation's radioactive waste about 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas. A commission heading an anti-Yucca Mountain fight that has cost the state $50 million since 2001 agreed Tuesday to urge "steadfast opposition" to the project from the upcoming state Legislature and Gov. Brian Sandoval.
