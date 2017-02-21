NDOT plans for motorists to 'zipper merge' into next phase of Project Neon

Merging at the last minute is usually considered rude, but the Nevada Department of Transportation is tossing aside rules-of-the-road etiquette. For the first time, NDOT will officially endorse "zipper merging" next month as a way to keep traffic moving when U.S. Highway 95 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas.

