Most sex trafficking cases investigated by Las Vegas police in 2014...

Researchers reviewed 159 sex trafficking cases that were investigated by Las Vegas police in 2014 and found that nearly three-quarters of them did not result in prosecution.Results of the new study, which helps shed light on the issue's complexity, were released Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department and Arizona State University.Dominique Roe-Sepowitz, who works with the university's Office of Sex Trafficking Intervention Research, led a team of researchers through every detail of each case.The study found that one difficulty in prosecuting pimps is getting victims to cooperate with police. Less than a quarter of the identified victims cooperated with law enforcement."

