Mayor Goodman: Las Vegas is committed to being open, inclusive

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during an editorial board meeting at the Las Vegas Sun in Henderson on Thursday, October 10, 2013. Stephen Cloobeck's guest column "Mayor must remember immigrants' vital role in city" is a sad attempt to mischaracterize my statements and at the same time get a list of his kudos published as he considers a run for political office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.