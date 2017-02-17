Man Who Confessed To Killing A Local 15 Year Old To Go Back To Court
A Nevada man is expected to return to court in Las Vegas next week in a grizzly 2011 murder case after the state Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling that his earlier guilty plea was illegal. Clark County prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci says he's looking forward to trying Javier Righetti for the rape, torture and mutilation of 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba.
