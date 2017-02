Man named 'Pirate' indicted in Las Vegas on 12-year-old sexual assault charge

A tattoo-faced man who legally changed his name to Pirate has been indicted on a charge of sexual assaulting a mentally and physically disabled woman at a downtown Las Vegas motel, prosecutors said Wednesday.Also known as Daniel Lloyd Selovich, 38, he faces one count of sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon for an incident at the Ambassador East Motel, 916 E. Fremont, more than 12 years ago.Prosecutors said that Selovich's DNA was discovered on a rape kit, which is used to store evidence after an allegation is made.The woman told police she was raped and beaten with a belt while by a man who broke into her room at 11 p.m. Feb. 4, 2004.Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacob Villani said the victim, who was 30 at the time, suffers from bipolar disorder and spina bifida.Defense lawyer Patricia Erickson said she would ask to have the case dismissed because the victim has not cooperated ... (more)

