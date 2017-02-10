Man killed in possible DUI crash in North Las Vegas
About 6:45 a.m. police responded to a two-car crash near Centennial Parkway and Losee Road, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said. A Chrysler 300 and a Volkswagen Tiguan collided near the intersection, sending three people to the University Medical Center, Cavaricci said.
