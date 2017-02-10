Man held without bail in crash that k...

Man held without bail in crash that killed teen driver in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

David Fensch appears at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fensch is accused of vehicle homicide in crash that killed 16-year-old Jaelan Jonson Fajardo as he was on his way to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... 25 min Well Well 20
Circus Buffet 3 hr Local 3
Las Vegas drug scene Sun Well Well 13
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Sat ky man 11
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) Sat Steven M Robinson 10
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Fri spytheweb 1
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Feb 10 kyman 28
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC