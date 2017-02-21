Man arrested for murder of Antonia He...

Man arrested for murder of Antonia Herrera

San Diego Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a documented gang member for the murder of a young woman whose body was found on the side of a road in unincorporated Escondido last month. Paul Castro, 27, was identified by authorities and located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

