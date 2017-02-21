Man arrested for murder of Antonia Herrera
San Diego Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a documented gang member for the murder of a young woman whose body was found on the side of a road in unincorporated Escondido last month. Paul Castro, 27, was identified by authorities and located in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14)
|Tue
|marieburn
|8
|cherish my love
|Tue
|Psssst
|4
|happy presidents day
|Mon
|kyman
|1
|Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas
|Feb 19
|Local
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|Feb 18
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 16
|kyman
|15
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC