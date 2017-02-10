Man accused in fatal Las Vegas wreck ...

Man accused in fatal Las Vegas wreck has extensive DUI history

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A driver suspected of impairment in a northwest valley rear-end crash that killed a 16-year-old boy Thursday morning has had at least five previous DUI offenses, including four convictions, according to an arrest report and local court records. One of those arrests - the most recent since this week - occurred in Las Vegas in late 2011, court records show.

Las Vegas, NV

