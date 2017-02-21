Major freeway ramp in Las Vegas set to reopen Wednesday morning
The Interstate 15 northbound to U.S. Highway 95 northbound ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation . Closed in October, the ramp sees approximately 4,000 vehicles per hour during peak travel times.
