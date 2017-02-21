Major freeway ramp in Las Vegas set t...

Major freeway ramp in Las Vegas set to reopen Wednesday morning

18 hrs ago

The Interstate 15 northbound to U.S. Highway 95 northbound ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation . Closed in October, the ramp sees approximately 4,000 vehicles per hour during peak travel times.

