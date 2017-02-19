Lucky Dragon is undergoing changes an...

Lucky Dragon is undergoing changes and will host VIPs

11 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

After just two months, changes and modifications are underway at the Lucky Dragon, located just off the north end of the Strip on West Sahara Avenue. The Dragon's Alley night market has closed, and the large dining area inside will become the new location of the Pearl Ocean restaurant and new Dragon's Alley Noodle Bar.

