Lucky Dragon is undergoing changes and will host VIPs
After just two months, changes and modifications are underway at the Lucky Dragon, located just off the north end of the Strip on West Sahara Avenue. The Dragon's Alley night market has closed, and the large dining area inside will become the new location of the Pearl Ocean restaurant and new Dragon's Alley Noodle Bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas
|Sun
|Local
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|Sat
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 16
|kyman
|15
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear...
|Feb 15
|ThomasA
|2
|US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial...
|Feb 14
|Impeach Trump
|4
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Delores
|16
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC