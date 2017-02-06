Las Vegas woman whose son was beaten to death is convicted of three child abuse charges

A Las Vegas woman whose 7-year-old son was beaten to death was convicted of three child abuse charges late Monday.The jury acquitted Roshoun Malone of second-degree kidnapping, but convicted her on two counts of child abuse neglect or endangerment and one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm.The defense attorney for the 26-year-old had argued that she was under duress because of abuse at the hands of her live-in boyfriend, Kenneth Robinson, who is charged with killing Richard Findley in October." A lot of people could break her in half, and Kenny did," said Jonathan MacArthur, calling Malone to stand beside him momentarily and remove her shoes during closing arguments to show her 5-foot-2-inch stature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.