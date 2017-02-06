Las Vegas woman whose son was beaten ...

Las Vegas woman whose son was beaten to death is convicted of three child abuse charges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A Las Vegas woman whose 7-year-old son was beaten to death was convicted of three child abuse charges late Monday.The jury acquitted Roshoun Malone of second-degree kidnapping, but convicted her on two counts of child abuse neglect or endangerment and one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm.The defense attorney for the 26-year-old had argued that she was under duress because of abuse at the hands of her live-in boyfriend, Kenneth Robinson, who is charged with killing Richard Findley in October." A lot of people could break her in half, and Kenny did," said Jonathan MacArthur, calling Malone to stand beside him momentarily and remove her shoes during closing arguments to show her 5-foot-2-inch stature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lots of empty buildings or places out there in ... 3 min MrVegas 8
Henderson Police Abuse. (Jan '06) 18 hr Go Blue Forever 526
Chloe Beardsley (Aug '16) Sun Local 4
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas Sun Local 7
Las Vegas club and mermaids. Sat Granny 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Sat bertha 95
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Feb 4 Soapboxmom 15
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC