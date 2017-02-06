Las Vegas Valley's construction season is coming; so are barrels and cones
With what's expected to be the Nevada Department of Transportation's busiest construction season in its 100-year history approaching, drivers likely will start seeing more orange cones on Las Vegas roads.The increased construction work comes from major projects including Project Neon and the first phase of Interstate 11, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Increased fuel revenue indexing is making more projects financially possible, Illia said, adding that the department tries to space its construction projects out."
