Las Vegas Valley's construction seaso...

Las Vegas Valley's construction season is coming; so are barrels and cones

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

With what's expected to be the Nevada Department of Transportation's busiest construction season in its 100-year history approaching, drivers likely will start seeing more orange cones on Las Vegas roads.The increased construction work comes from major projects including Project Neon and the first phase of Interstate 11, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Increased fuel revenue indexing is making more projects financially possible, Illia said, adding that the department tries to space its construction projects out."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Henderson Police Abuse. (Jan '06) 5 hr Go Blue Forever 526
Lots of empty buildings or places out there in ... 10 hr Local 6
Chloe Beardsley (Aug '16) Sun Local 4
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas Sun Local 7
Las Vegas club and mermaids. Sat Granny 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Sat bertha 95
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Feb 4 Soapboxmom 15
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at February 06 at 5:08PM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC