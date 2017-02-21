Las Vegas Taste & Sounds of Soul Festival returns to Fremont Street

One of the biggest cultural events in the state returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend as the 16th annual Taste & Sounds of Soul Festival brings plenty of food, music and good vibes to the Fremont Street Experience Feb. 25 and 26. From 11 a.m. until midnight Saturday and Sunday, more than 40 food vendors and various local bands and entertainers will highlight Las Vegas' original casino drag, and the Las Vegas Black Image Magazine Honors presentation is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

